New dialysis center on its way to Dunkirk area
A new dialysis center is on the horizon for the northern Chautauqua County region, but it may not open until the fall of 2017. Alicia Patterson, a spokeswoman from DaVita, indicated the company is eyeing a location on Vineyard Drive at the former Tops Markets location.
