Lake View Cemetery Receives Two Monuments For New Veteran's Section
The first two military monuments of Veteran's Grove, the newest veteran's section of Lake View Cemetery, were installed on Dec. 5. Submitted photo With nearly 4,000 veterans buried within its hallowed grounds, Lake View Cemetery remains the county's preeminent resting place for those who've served in uniform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Ho Ho Ho Bauer
|1 min
|Lol
|9
|Merry christmas
|1 hr
|Happy Holidays
|2
|Midnight Brotherhood (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Sad mom
|108
|R and r landscaping Rick syper
|2 hr
|Sad mom
|4
|Leepers Drugs Scandals and scum
|2 hr
|White lives matter
|10
|You got bugs Linda platt ? How kute !
|2 hr
|Linda
|2
|The Jones Boys?
|2 hr
|Jones Boys
|5
|Happy Hounds Daycare
|13 hr
|Give me a break
|21
|My reaction Dave O'Connor
|17 hr
|Jordan
|63
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC