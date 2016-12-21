JRC Appoints New Staff Member

JRC Appoints New Staff Member

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Gilbert will be filling the vacant grant writer position with the organization to help secure funding sources at the local, state and federal level for projects occurring downtown and in Jamestown area neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merry christmas 1 hr Happy Holidays 2
Midnight Brotherhood (Oct '12) 2 hr Sad mom 108
R and r landscaping Rick syper 2 hr Sad mom 4
Leepers Drugs Scandals and scum 2 hr White lives matter 10
You got bugs Linda platt ? How kute ! 2 hr Linda 2
The Jones Boys? 2 hr Jones Boys 5
Horsehead In Na mtgs $ 2 hr Star wars program 3
Happy Hounds Daycare 13 hr Give me a break 21
My reaction Dave O'Connor 17 hr Jordan 63
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC