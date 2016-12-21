Jim Gaffigan coming to Jamestown for Lucy Comedy Fest

The National Comedy Center has announced that stand-up comedian, Jim Gaffigan, will be delivering his unique brand of humor during the 2017 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. His national tour will visit Jamestown, NY for a performance at the Northwest Arena on Thursday, August 3. Jim Gaffigan is a Grammy nominated comedian, actor, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five.

