Jamestown resident elected to CCB Board of Directors
At its recent meeting, the Board of Directors of Cattaraugus County Bank elected Kristy B. Zabrodsky to become a member of the board of the independently owned community bank. Zabrodsky is a certified public accountant and shareholder with Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro, P.C. She has been with BWB for over 30 years, working in all facets of not-for-profit and governmental clients.
