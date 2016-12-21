Jamestown resident elected to CCB Board of Directors

At its recent meeting, the Board of Directors of Cattaraugus County Bank elected Kristy B. Zabrodsky to become a member of the board of the independently owned community bank. Zabrodsky is a certified public accountant and shareholder with Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro, P.C. She has been with BWB for over 30 years, working in all facets of not-for-profit and governmental clients.

