Hewes Center Receives Cummins Engine Donation
The Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant engineering department recently donated two late model engines and complete emissions exhaust systems to the Hewes Educational Center Diesel Mechanics/Heavy Equipment Repair Program in Ashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry christmas
|1 hr
|Happy Holidays
|2
|Midnight Brotherhood (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Sad mom
|108
|R and r landscaping Rick syper
|2 hr
|Sad mom
|4
|Leepers Drugs Scandals and scum
|2 hr
|White lives matter
|10
|You got bugs Linda platt ? How kute !
|2 hr
|Linda
|2
|The Jones Boys?
|2 hr
|Jones Boys
|5
|Horsehead In Na mtgs $
|2 hr
|Star wars program
|3
|Happy Hounds Daycare
|13 hr
|Give me a break
|21
|My reaction Dave O'Connor
|17 hr
|Jordan
|63
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC