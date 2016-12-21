Fenton History Center, Officials Help...

Fenton History Center, Officials Help Commemorate Bicentennial Of Postal Service Within Jamestown

Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Sam Teresi, Jamestown mayor, signing commemorative envelops Friday as the Fenton History Center commemorated the 200th anniversary of the Jamestown post office.

Jamestown, NY

