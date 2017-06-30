Two people facing drug charges after ...

Two people facing drug charges after traffic stop near Spiritwood, ND

Trooper Wesley Maley reports that at around 12:41 PM, a traffic stop was conducted due to a vehicle that did not have current registration. Following the stop, it was learned that the driver, 40 year-old Adam Lee Hagen of Jamestown, had methamphetamine drug paraphernalia on his person.

