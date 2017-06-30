LaMoure Police Chief Charged With Sex...

LaMoure Police Chief Charged With Sex Crimes in 3 Counties

A police chief in a small North Dakota town is facing sex crimes charges in three counties, including allegations he had sex with a minor under the age of 15. This booking photo released Friday, June 30, 2017, by the Stutsman County Correctional Center in Jamestown, N.D., shows James Watson, the police chief in LaMoure, N.D., who was charged Friday with sex crimes in three western North Dakota counties, including two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child. Watson has yet to appear in court.

