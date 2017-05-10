White Cloud back in Jamestown after $50,000 makeover
The white Buffalo, who stood guard at a museum, died last Nov. on a ranch near Michigan, North Dakota where she lived out her last days. White Cloud was preserved by a taxidermist and is back at the National Buffalo Museum.
