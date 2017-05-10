White Cloud back in Jamestown after $...

White Cloud back in Jamestown after $50,000 makeover

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The white Buffalo, who stood guard at a museum, died last Nov. on a ranch near Michigan, North Dakota where she lived out her last days. White Cloud was preserved by a taxidermist and is back at the National Buffalo Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apr '17 Bardanes 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Jamestown Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 17
Anything to do, any cool people to hang with?? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Nerris 2
Mass Throat Slashings! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Missy 1
News Growing Population (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANICE ANN 1
North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 BBB nd 1
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Jamestown, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC