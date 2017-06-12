Minnesota Man arrested for stealing p...

Minnesota Man arrested for stealing pick-up truck and running from Police near Jamestown

Sunday May 21

On Saturday, just after 9:30 p.m. a Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a 2000 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck on eastbound I-94 near Jamestown. The driver 28-year old Justin Hatten of Milaca, MN did not stop, crossed the median to westbound I-94 then lost control while exiting the pick-up.

