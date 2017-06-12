Jamestown teen airlifted to Fargo aft...

Jamestown teen airlifted to Fargo after being hit on bike Friday, May 19

Friday May 19 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Jamestown, N.D. A Jamestown teenager riding a bike was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Police says around 3:40 p.m., the 14 year-old male was riding his bicycle in the street when an RTS Shearing dump trunk entered the intersection of 3rd Street and 7th Avenue.

