California man sentenced after being found with 16 pounds of pot in North Dakota
A California man was sentenced to four years in prison for drug possession. 48 year-old Samuel Henry Hanna has been given four years after more than 16 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apr '17
|Bardanes
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Jamestown Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|17
|Anything to do, any cool people to hang with?? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Nerris
|2
|Mass Throat Slashings! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|1
|Growing Population (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE ANN
|1
|North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|BBB nd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC