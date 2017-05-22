California man sentenced after being ...

California man sentenced after being found with 16 pounds of pot in North Dakota

Thursday May 11

A California man was sentenced to four years in prison for drug possession. 48 year-old Samuel Henry Hanna has been given four years after more than 16 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle earlier this year.

