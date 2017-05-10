Valley hotels reporting your information may have been stolen
Hotels across North Dakota and Minnesota, including right here in the Valley and FM area, are reporting your information may have been stolen. The hotels affiliated with IHG say signs of malware designed to steal card data at front desks was found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
