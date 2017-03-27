Heitkamp opposes Trump call to end ru...

Heitkamp opposes Trump call to end rural air subsidies Friday, March 17

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says President Donald Trump's call to eliminate subsidized air service to rural communities could hurt three North Dakota cities. The North Dakota Democrat says the Essential Air Service program makes affordable air travel available in Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Jamestown Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 17
Anything to do, any cool people to hang with?? Oct '16 Nerris 2
Mass Throat Slashings! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Missy 1
News Growing Population (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANICE ANN 1
North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 BBB nd 1
beware of door to door asphalt paving scams in ... (Apr '12) Jul '15 Snuffy Smith 30
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jamestown, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,766 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC