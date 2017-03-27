Couple's mission is to visit all 50 s...

Couple's mission is to visit all 50 states before turning 50

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Valley News Live

About seven years ago, the Rockwoods made a family pact to visit all 50 states before they each turned 50. Last week, one of the Rockwoods met his goal, just two weeks before his birthday. Exploring and learning about states is nothing new for Sheila and Gib Rockwood of Calistoga, California.

