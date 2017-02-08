North Dakota city to implement curbside recycling program with Renaissance Recycling
During a special meeting of the Jamestown, North Dakota, City Council, a curbside recycling contract with Renaissance Recycling , based in Jamestown, to be implemented by July 2017 was approved. According to a report in the Jamestown Sun , the contract length is for five years, with a possible five-year renewal.
