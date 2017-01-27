On the road in North Dakota The shining marquee of the art house Fargo Theatre stands tall in downtown Fargo, N.D. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jGI3p0 Though it boasts much of its original architecture and clean, open sidewalks, downtown Fargo lacks the bustling atmosphere of larger cities. The Louis L'Amour Writer's Shack in Jamestown's Frontier Village showcases hundreds of the native son's paperback novels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.