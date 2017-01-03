6th Annual Precision Ag Summit Announced
Again this year the summit is being co-hosted by the Red River Valley Research Corridor and the ND Farmers Union. Those attending the summit will have hands on and technical demonstrations of precision agriculture technologies and applications, according to Ryan Aasheim of the Red River Valley Research Corridor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamestown Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|17
|Anything to do, any cool people to hang with??
|Oct '16
|Nerris
|2
|Mass Throat Slashings!
|Jul '16
|Missy
|1
|Growing Population (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE ANN
|1
|North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|BBB nd
|1
|beware of door to door asphalt paving scams in ... (Apr '12)
|Jul '15
|Snuffy Smith
|30
|Black Market Baby Broker (May '10)
|May '15
|joanNYadoptees
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC