6th Annual Precision Ag Summit Announced

6th Annual Precision Ag Summit Announced

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

Again this year the summit is being co-hosted by the Red River Valley Research Corridor and the ND Farmers Union. Those attending the summit will have hands on and technical demonstrations of precision agriculture technologies and applications, according to Ryan Aasheim of the Red River Valley Research Corridor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamestown Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 17
Anything to do, any cool people to hang with?? Oct '16 Nerris 2
Mass Throat Slashings! Jul '16 Missy 1
News Growing Population (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANICE ANN 1
North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 BBB nd 1
beware of door to door asphalt paving scams in ... (Apr '12) Jul '15 Snuffy Smith 30
Black Market Baby Broker (May '10) May '15 joanNYadoptees 13
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Wind Chill Warning for Stutsman County was issued at January 04 at 3:21AM CST

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Jamestown, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,350

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC