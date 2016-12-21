NDDOT to close parts of I-94, Highway 83 due to road conditions
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will close I-94 eastbound and westbound lanes from the Montana Border to Jamestown, except for the Dickinson and Bismarck-Mandan metro areas; and Highway 83 northbound and southbound lanes from Minot to Bismarck starting at 5:30 p.m. Central Time due to snow, blowing and drifting snow and ice on the roadways creating near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamestown Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|17
|Anything to do, any cool people to hang with??
|Oct '16
|Nerris
|2
|Mass Throat Slashings!
|Jul '16
|Missy
|1
|Growing Population (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE ANN
|1
|North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|BBB nd
|1
|beware of door to door asphalt paving scams in ... (Apr '12)
|Jul '15
|Snuffy Smith
|30
|Black Market Baby Broker (May '10)
|May '15
|joanNYadoptees
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC