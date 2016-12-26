More
The fury of the winter storm that swept into the northern Great Plains on Christmas Day was weakening Monday evening, but blowing and drifting snow continued to hamper travel in many areas. The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that forced vast stretches of highways in the Dakotas to be shut down Sunday continued into Monday, and authorities issued no-travel warnings for much of North Dakota.
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamestown Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|17
|Anything to do, any cool people to hang with??
|Oct '16
|Nerris
|2
|Mass Throat Slashings! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|1
|Growing Population (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE ANN
|1
|North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|BBB nd
|1
|beware of door to door asphalt paving scams in ... (Apr '12)
|Jul '15
|Snuffy Smith
|30
|Black Market Baby Broker (May '10)
|May '15
|joanNYadoptees
|13
