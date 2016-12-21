Jamestown woman gets cut from governmental housing funds because of a mail error
A Jamestown woman reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline after finding out out her government funding for her home was being cut and if she hadn't followed up on her public housing application she would've never known about the cut. The Valley News team explains why she hopes this error doesn't leave her and her child out in the cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamestown Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|17
|Anything to do, any cool people to hang with??
|Oct '16
|Nerris
|2
|Mass Throat Slashings!
|Jul '16
|Missy
|1
|Growing Population (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE ANN
|1
|North Dakota BBB warning: Driveway Paving Scam ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|BBB nd
|1
|beware of door to door asphalt paving scams in ... (Apr '12)
|Jul '15
|Snuffy Smith
|30
|Black Market Baby Broker (May '10)
|May '15
|joanNYadoptees
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC