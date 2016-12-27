Jamestown standoff ends with one arrestTuesday, December 27JAMESTOWN, ...
Police Chief Scoo Edinger tells KFGO News officers were called to Northland Estates Trailer Court about 8 p.m. Monday on a report a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The woman left the home but the man, believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside.a When attempts to talk the man out failed, Edinger says the James Valley Special Operations Swat team used tear gas to force the man out around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
