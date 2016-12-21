Jamestown man accused of drunkenly breaking into woman's apartment
Officers were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue North after a woman discovered Decoteau was in her apartment and sleeping in her bed. The woman says all of her doors were locked and she showed officers to a window she believed Decoteau came in through.
