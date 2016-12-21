I-94 to Close at 5:30pm Monday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will CLOSE both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 from Dickinson to Jamestown with the exception of the Bismarck/Mandan Metro Area at 5:30 p.m. this evening due to the roadway becoming blocked with heavy snow drifts at overhead structures and vehicles blocking the roadway. In addition conditions include extreme ice, compacted snow and blowing and drifting snow causing long stretches of icy roads and near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions.

