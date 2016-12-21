Arrest warrant issued for accused Stutsman County thief
A warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of a Jamestown man, accused with stealing from several people and businesses in Stutsman County. John Paul Stanley is charged with 8 counts, all Class C Felonies.
