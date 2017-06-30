'McDreamy' spends holiday in ETX, hea...

'McDreamy' spends holiday in ETX, heads to Sadler's Kitchen for 'the best pies in Texas'

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

That's a point of contention among most pie-lovers in the state. That is, unless you're Patrick Dempsey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commissioner Cary Nix running for re-election 29 min NoTo CaryNix 1
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Sun Fatcat 37
Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08) Jul 1 Sherri Cox 27
Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16) Jun 29 Sosthenes 26
Council woman hampton Jun 28 The truth 1
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Jun 28 fookie 17
Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J... Jun 27 SayNOto CaryNix 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,216 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC