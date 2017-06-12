Union Pacific confirms body discovered on tracks near Jacksonville
Union Pacific Public Information Officer Jeff Degraff says that the company believes a man and a woman jumped on top of a train car in San Marcos. The man either fell or jumped off the moving train and landed in between two of the cars and was killed.
