Union Pacific confirms body discovere...

Union Pacific confirms body discovered on tracks near Jacksonville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KLTV Tyler

Union Pacific Public Information Officer Jeff Degraff says that the company believes a man and a woman jumped on top of a train car in San Marcos. The man either fell or jumped off the moving train and landed in between two of the cars and was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Jun 8 Goldilocks 1
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Jun 5 smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Jun 5 Ranger 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) May 16 NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May '17 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May '17 Dee kirkpatrick 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May '17 Tonymaxwell 278
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC