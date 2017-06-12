Samaritan Counseling Center Offers Se...

Samaritan Counseling Center Offers Services in Jacksonville

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas is now offering counseling services for individuals, couples and families at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Clinic in Jacksonville located at 2026 S. Jackson Street. Counseling is available for people seeking help with issues such as anxiety, depression, parenting, relationships and loss or grief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

