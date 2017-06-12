Samaritan Counseling Center Offers Services in Jacksonville
Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas is now offering counseling services for individuals, couples and families at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Clinic in Jacksonville located at 2026 S. Jackson Street. Counseling is available for people seeking help with issues such as anxiety, depression, parenting, relationships and loss or grief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May '17
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May '17
|Tonymaxwell
|278
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC