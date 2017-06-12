One dead and one injured in Cherokee ...

One dead and one injured in Cherokee County train incident

1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a man found dead on the train tracks west of Jacksonville and a woman believed to have jumped off of a train south of Troup. Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell said about 10 a.m. deputies responded to a call about a woman who sustained injuries when she fell or jumped off of a train traveling on the tracks south of Troup.

