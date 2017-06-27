Names released in Cherokee County train jumping incident
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released the names of a man and a woman involved in a train jumping incident on June 13. Michael Matthew Heiskell, 28, of Pampa was killed after he was knocked down from the top of the train he had been riding. His body was found when deputies responded to a report of a body on the train tracks near U.S. Highway 71 and CR 3302 near Jacksonville.
