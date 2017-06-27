Names released in Cherokee County tra...

Names released in Cherokee County train jumping incident

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released the names of a man and a woman involved in a train jumping incident on June 13. Michael Matthew Heiskell, 28, of Pampa was killed after he was knocked down from the top of the train he had been riding. His body was found when deputies responded to a report of a body on the train tracks near U.S. Highway 71 and CR 3302 near Jacksonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J... 6 hr SayNOto CaryNix 1
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Sun cuz i can 16
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Sun cuz i can 2
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Sat Uaslut 281
Commissioner at fault Jun 22 Hampton took my job 4
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Jun 20 Ur stupid 20
Mark Scirto Jun 20 Ur stupid 3
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC