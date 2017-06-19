Man arrested for impersonating a poli...

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer; attempted kidnapping

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

JACKSONVILLE - One person was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a woman by impersonating a police officer on June 11, according to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department. Jacksonville police officers responded to a 911 call on June 11 of a possible kidnapping and learned that the victim was claiming she had been pulled over in her vehicle by a male suspect claiming to be a peace officer.

