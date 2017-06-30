East Texas lawmakers Nichols, Schaefer make Texas Monthly's Top Ten
Two East Texas lawmakers have been named to Texas Monthly's Top Ten lawmakers - and none have made the "Worst" list. State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, and state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, are among the best in Legislature, according to that magazine.
