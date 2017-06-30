Connecting Communities: Bullard Highlighted in Commissioners Court
Commissioners Cary Nix and Jeff Warr, Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick and City Manager Jay Abercrombie, Commissioner JoAnn Hampton and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran pose for a picture before Commissioners Court on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The city of Bullard was highlighted during court as part of the "Connecting Communities" initiative.
