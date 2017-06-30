Connecting Communities: Bullard Highl...

Connecting Communities: Bullard Highlighted in Commissioners Court

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Commissioners Cary Nix and Jeff Warr, Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick and City Manager Jay Abercrombie, Commissioner JoAnn Hampton and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran pose for a picture before Commissioners Court on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The city of Bullard was highlighted during court as part of the "Connecting Communities" initiative.

