Cherokee County man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

A 41-year-old Jacksonville, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Abdul Kariem Lugman pleaded guilty on Jan. 12, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute approximately 24 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

