Cherokee County man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking
A 41-year-old Jacksonville, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Abdul Kariem Lugman pleaded guilty on Jan. 12, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute approximately 24 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|1 hr
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Sun
|cuz i can
|16
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Sun
|cuz i can
|2
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Sat
|Uaslut
|281
|Commissioner at fault
|Jun 22
|Hampton took my job
|4
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|20
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC