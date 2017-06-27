Cherokee County man sentenced to 15 y...

Cherokee County man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: KLTV Tyler

A 41-year-old Jacksonville, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Abdul Kariem Lugman pleaded guilty on Jan. 12, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute approximately 24 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J... 1 hr SayNOto CaryNix 1
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Sun cuz i can 16
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Sun cuz i can 2
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Sat Uaslut 281
Commissioner at fault Jun 22 Hampton took my job 4
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Jun 20 Ur stupid 20
Mark Scirto Jun 20 Ur stupid 3
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC