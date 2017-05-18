VIDEO: Whitehouse high-speed chase ends in Jacksonville
On Friday evening, a chase was initiated by police in Whitehouse when a speeding vehicle did not stop for police. When a Whitehouse officer spotted a speeding vehicle on Hwy 110, she attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC