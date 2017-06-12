Gun license fees will soon be more af...

Gun license fees will soon be more affordable

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KAUZ

It will soon be a lot cheaper to legally carry guns in the state of Texas. Lawmakers in the Texas Senate and House approved legislation that will lower the first-time gun license fee from $140 to $40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Jun 8 Goldilocks 1
News Rusk ISD begins work on 2008-09 budget (Jul '08) Jun 6 Move 3
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Jun 5 smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Jun 5 Ranger 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) May 16 NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May '17 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May '17 Dee kirkpatrick 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cherokee County was issued at June 13 at 10:46AM CDT

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC