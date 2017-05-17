Granger gets Conservation Award
The "Area IV Conservation Awards Banquet" was held on Thursday, May 4 in Jacksonville, Texas. Ed Granger of Orangefield received an award from Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board member, Jerry Nichols of Nacogdoches .
