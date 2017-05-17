Flashback: Watch Lee Ann Womack's Stu...

Flashback: Watch Lee Ann Womack's Stunning 'The Fool' in 1997

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: RollingStone

In 1997, a year during which Shania Twain, LeAnn Rimes and Martina McBride were among the women hitting the country charts with pop-influenced tunes, a newcomer from Jacksonville, Texas, was about to earn raves for her debut album that kept things decidedly country. Released on , Lee Ann Womack was awash in traditional fiddle and steel guitar and led by Womack's spectacular voice, itself a combination of Tammy Wynette's tears, Loretta Lynn's drawl and Alison Krauss' purity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) Tue NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May 13 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May 11 Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) May 9 ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) May 9 ha ha 36
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) May 9 ha ha 25
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC