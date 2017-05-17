Flashback: Watch Lee Ann Womack's Stunning 'The Fool' in 1997

In 1997, a year during which Shania Twain, LeAnn Rimes and Martina McBride were among the women hitting the country charts with pop-influenced tunes, a newcomer from Jacksonville, Texas, was about to earn raves for her debut album that kept things decidedly country. Released on , Lee Ann Womack was awash in traditional fiddle and steel guitar and led by Womack's spectacular voice, itself a combination of Tammy Wynette's tears, Loretta Lynn's drawl and Alison Krauss' purity.

