Ex-presidential candidate Gov. Mike Huckabee to purchase Tyler-area radio stations

Wednesday May 17 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A former presidential candidate, turned talk radio host, is set to purchase a group of radio stations in East Texas. A group of buyers, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, will purchase the stations in the Tyler market.

