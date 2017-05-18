Antioch Baptist to Plant Church in Texas

Antioch Baptist to Plant Church in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Antioch Baptist Church is planting a new church in Georgetown, Texas. After three years of preparation, Bro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rusk ISD begins work on 2008-09 budget (Jul '08) 22 hr Move 3
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Mon smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Mon Ranger 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) May 16 NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May 13 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May 11 Tonymaxwell 278
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cherokee County was issued at June 07 at 10:13AM CDT

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC