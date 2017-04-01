Serial child rapist gets 11 life sentences, and judge wishes it could be more: 'You are a monster'
An East Texas man convicted of 34 counts of child sexual abuse was sentenced this week to life in prison - and then some. Jurors found Kevin Ray Morris Sr., 56, guilty of molesting, raping and threatening multiple children, ages 4 to 16, for more than 20 years, the Jacksonville Daily Progress reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Apr 4
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC