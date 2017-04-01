Serial child rapist gets 11 life sent...

Serial child rapist gets 11 life sentences, and judge wishes it could be more: 'You are a monster'

Saturday Apr 1

An East Texas man convicted of 34 counts of child sexual abuse was sentenced this week to life in prison - and then some. Jurors found Kevin Ray Morris Sr., 56, guilty of molesting, raping and threatening multiple children, ages 4 to 16, for more than 20 years, the Jacksonville Daily Progress reports.

