Queen City man arrested in vehicular ...

Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman

There are 5 comments on the Texarkana Gazette story from Friday Apr 28, titled Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

A Queen City, Texas, man has been arrested in the death of a Jacksonville, Texas, woman in a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 59. The accident happened at 10:38 p.m. April 12 about 5 miles southwest of Texarkana, Texas, on U.S. 59. Pate was driving a Ford Fusion southwest on U.S. 59 in the left lane when he allegedly collided with a Toyota Avalon in the right lane. After being struck on the driver side, the Avalon spun into the center median, where it rolled twice, ejecting the passenger.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1 Saturday Apr 29
DUI's who cause bodily injury should be executed on the spot.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lori Evans

United States

#2 Monday May 1
That was my sister a wife mother of 2 grandma of 3 aunt and grate aunt.Hating and wishing the worst for Tyler Pate won't bring my sister back I don't believe it was his intent to kill my sister. No one wins I just pray even one person who has been driving under the influence won't

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Willie Granville

Gilmer, TX

#3 Monday May 1
Lori Evans with all due respect Mam, I would like to know why is your location hidden? Only a question.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lori Evans

Since: May 17

2

Houston, TX

#4 Monday May 8
Willie Granville wrote:
Lori Evans with all due respect Mam, I would like to know why is your location hidden? Only a question.
I'm not hiding and that is a weird response to my comment about my sister and in not seeing your location either
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Willie Granville

Gilmer, TX

#5 Tuesday May 9
Lori Evans wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm not hiding and that is a weird response to my comment about my sister and in not seeing your location either
I only asked a question. Now if you are the true sister, I am sorry for your loss. I did see Houston pop up this time as a thread, but thread are weird too.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) 20 hr NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May 13 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May 11 Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) May 9 ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) May 9 ha ha 36
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) May 9 ha ha 25
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC