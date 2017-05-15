Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman
There are 5 comments on the Texarkana Gazette story from Friday Apr 28, titled Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:
A Queen City, Texas, man has been arrested in the death of a Jacksonville, Texas, woman in a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 59. The accident happened at 10:38 p.m. April 12 about 5 miles southwest of Texarkana, Texas, on U.S. 59. Pate was driving a Ford Fusion southwest on U.S. 59 in the left lane when he allegedly collided with a Toyota Avalon in the right lane. After being struck on the driver side, the Avalon spun into the center median, where it rolled twice, ejecting the passenger.
#1 Saturday Apr 29
DUI's who cause bodily injury should be executed on the spot.
United States
#2 Monday May 1
That was my sister a wife mother of 2 grandma of 3 aunt and grate aunt.Hating and wishing the worst for Tyler Pate won't bring my sister back I don't believe it was his intent to kill my sister. No one wins I just pray even one person who has been driving under the influence won't
#3 Monday May 1
Lori Evans with all due respect Mam, I would like to know why is your location hidden? Only a question.
Since: May 17
2
#4 Monday May 8
I'm not hiding and that is a weird response to my comment about my sister and in not seeing your location either
#5 Tuesday May 9
I only asked a question. Now if you are the true sister, I am sorry for your loss. I did see Houston pop up this time as a thread, but thread are weird too.
