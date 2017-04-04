Off-duty Palestine officer involved i...

Off-duty Palestine officer involved in Jacksonville incident

On April 4, 2017, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Palestine Police Department was notified that one of its officers had been involved in a shooting incident, while off duty, in Jacksonville, Texas. The incident is under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department.

