Hear poetry performances at the Tyler Public Library

April is National Poetry Month and the Tyler Public Library is celebrating by hosting an open poetry reading on Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Philosophy professor Peter Hoheisel, a Jacksonville poet, will open the event with a few brief remarks about poetry, and then attendees will be free to read their own poetry or a poem. Professor Hoheisel has led workshops and given poetry readings, including giving the keynote address entitled "Keeping Your Poetic Creativity Alive" at the annual meeting of the Cherokee County Poetry Society.

