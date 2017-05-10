Family of East Texan at White House: ...

Family of East Texan at White House: 'Did you ever think you'd be standing next to the President?'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

An East Texan's Easter plans put her in the national spotlight, because they included her singing the national anthem and standing right next to the President. Sara Sheffield of Jacksonville is part of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and performed Monday, at the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... 9 hr Dee kirkpatrick 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) 22 hr Jenny 5
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Thu Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Tue ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Tue ha ha 36
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) Tue ha ha 25
veterans Tue disrespected 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC