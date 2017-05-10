Family of East Texan at White House: 'Did you ever think you'd be standing next to the President?'
An East Texan's Easter plans put her in the national spotlight, because they included her singing the national anthem and standing right next to the President. Sara Sheffield of Jacksonville is part of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and performed Monday, at the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|9 hr
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Thu
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Tue
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|25
|veterans
|Tue
|disrespected
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC