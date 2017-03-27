Cherokee and Smith county GOP clubs, Grassroots America meetings scheduled
The Cherokee County Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Hong Kong Buffet Restaurant, 1644 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville. Guest speaker will be Tom Abbott, retired Naval Intelligence Officer.
