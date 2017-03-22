Walk a Mile In Her Shoes Going Retro
The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties will hold the 7th Annual Walk a Mile In Her Shoes in Jacksonville on Saturday, April 22 and again in Palestine on Saturday, April 29. Each walk will begin at 10 a.m., following breakfast and a warm-up at 9 a.m. Walk a Mile In Her Shoes is an international march which gives men in the community a playful opportunity to raise awareness on issues surrounding sexual assault and domestic violence. It's also a chance to help raise some much needed funds for the sustainability of the Crisis Center and the survivors they serve.
