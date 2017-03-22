Walk a Mile In Her Shoes Going Retro

Walk a Mile In Her Shoes Going Retro

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties will hold the 7th Annual Walk a Mile In Her Shoes in Jacksonville on Saturday, April 22 and again in Palestine on Saturday, April 29. Each walk will begin at 10 a.m., following breakfast and a warm-up at 9 a.m. Walk a Mile In Her Shoes is an international march which gives men in the community a playful opportunity to raise awareness on issues surrounding sexual assault and domestic violence. It's also a chance to help raise some much needed funds for the sustainability of the Crisis Center and the survivors they serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) Mar 16 Deonna Black 35
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Mar 15 smithc9211 27
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 6 Notedwilliamskid 13
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb '17 Kay 2
News Rusk ISD begins work on 2008-09 budget (Jul '08) Feb '17 Rusk ISD 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Curious 15
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC