Jacksonville Public Library is hosting a book sale

The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library will hold a Book Sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 7, 8 and 9 at the Jacksonville Public Library, 502 S. Jackson St., Jacksonville, Texas. The public sale will be held on Friday April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday April 9, the sale hours are l p.m. to 5 p.m. Hard back books sell for 50 cents.

