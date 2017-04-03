East Texas man to serve 11 life sentences for child sexual abuse
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, on March 30, 2017, in the Second Judicial District Court of Cherokee County the jury found Kevin Ray Morris Sr., of Jacksonville, guilty of 34 counts of Child Sexual Abuse including, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child. The Honorable Judge R. Chris Day ordered all possible counts stacked, and told Morris after sentencing, "Mr. Morris, there is really no other way to put it, you are a monster."
