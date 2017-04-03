East Texas man to serve 11 life sente...

East Texas man to serve 11 life sentences for child sexual abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, on March 30, 2017, in the Second Judicial District Court of Cherokee County the jury found Kevin Ray Morris Sr., of Jacksonville, guilty of 34 counts of Child Sexual Abuse including, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child. The Honorable Judge R. Chris Day ordered all possible counts stacked, and told Morris after sentencing, "Mr. Morris, there is really no other way to put it, you are a monster."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its the customer's fault . . . always Apr 4 Randy 1
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) Apr 4 USS LIBERTY 37
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 3 Educator 272
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Mar 30 cuz i fookin can 5
Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14) Mar 25 Mike 7
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 23 tyler sux 14
Kerry Cook case Mar 23 ABC 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC